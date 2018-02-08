Crime
February 8, 2018 11:22 am
Updated: February 8, 2018 11:53 am

Winnipeg police, doctors and fire officials speak out on rise in meth use

Methamphetamine in Winnipeg effects everyone — users, families, random citizens, police, nurses and doctors, resource providers.

The Winnipeg Police Service will hold a briefing Thursday detailing how meth issues continue to grow in our community and what professionals are doing about it.

Inspector Max Waddell from the Organized Crime Unit is expected to discuss the increased presence of meth in Winnipeg and how it has effected police resources.

Dr. Rob Grierson, medical director for Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service,  Ryan Sneath, assistant chief of Emergency Medical Services, and Mike Millard will also speak about:

  • the health effects of methamphetamine;
  • why meth can make caring for patients challenging for paramedics; and
  • the challenges meth creates within the community

