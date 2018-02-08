Mary Smith not seeking re-election as Selwyn Township mayor

After nearly two decades in municipal politics, Selwyn Township Mayor Mary Smith won’t be seeking re-election in this October’s municipal election.

Smith first served as deputy reeve for the Village of Lakefield in 1998, and which later became the township of Smith-Ennismore-Lakefield, and which eventually became Selwyn Township. She has served as mayor since 2010, describing it as an “incredible experience.”

For the past two years Smith also served as deputy warden for the County of Peterborough.

Today I am announcing that I will be retiring from municipal government in 2018. I will not seek re-election in October. It has been an absolute honour and priviliege to serve as a municipal elected official since 1998. Thanks to all of my elected colleagues I have served with! — Mayor Mary Smith (@MayorMarySmith) February 7, 2018

“I have met many wonderful people and learned much about our community,” Smith said. “Thanks to all those who have supported me in my various elections.”

Smith and her husband Al have three children and have lived in Lakefield, just north of Peterborough, for more than 38 years.

“I would like to thank all of my elected colleagues I have served with over the years and the professional and hardworking staff I have had the good fortune to work with at Selwyn Township, the County of Peterborough, the City of Peterborough, the Peterborough Police Service, Peterborough Public Health, Otonabee Conservation and the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation, in my role on these councils, boards and committees,” she said.

Smith thanked the support of her family and friends over the last two decades.

“Together we make Selwyn Township a great destination for people to live, work, visit and do business,” she said. “In retirement I will enjoy the exceptional quality of life our community has to offer.”