Health unit says flu season is severe, four more deaths reported

Local health officials say the flu season is proving to be a severe one in both the Middlesex-London area and across the country.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says four people died from the flu last week. Since Sept. 1, 2017, there have been 23 flu-related deaths in the London region.

To date, the number and proportion of influenza B cases has been higher than expected, with influenza B identified in nearly two-thirds of reported cases and institutional outbreaks.

The information came in the health unit’s community influenza surveillance report, covering Jan. 28 to Feb. 3. There were 28 laboratory confirmed cases of influenza A and 37 cases of influenza B were reported to the health unit.

Aside from the four people who died last week, 30 people were admitted to hospital.

With over a month still to go in flu season, health officials advise those who haven’t gotten their flu shot, to get it.

Aside from getting immunized, there are a number of ways to prevent becoming sick. Hand washing is an effective way to prevent many illnesses, including influenza. Londoners should stay home when they feel sick, cover coughs and sneezes, and clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces frequently.

The predominate strain this year is the H3N2 strain (an influenza A subtype) and a recent Canadian study has found the current vaccine’s effectiveness against H3N2 is 17 per cent. The Public Health Agency notes the majority of influenza cases continue to be caused by the H3N2 strain.