CTrain’s BlueLine slowly getting back on track in Calgary

Service on the CTrain’s Blue Line is slowly returning to normal following a power interruption Thursday morning.

Calgary Transit is reporting service is still running behind schedule, but more trains are being added in the northeast to compensate.

Winter weather has caused problems for commuters across the region.

The city said emergency crews attended to about 100 reported vehicle crashes as of 6:30 a.m.

A snowfall warning was issued for the City of Calgary on Wednesday with as much as 35 centimetres of snow expected to fall.

WATCH: A heavy overnight snowfall made for a messy commute in Calgary on Thursday morning. Here’s a look at some city streets from the Global News Cruiser Cam.

In a news release Thursday morning, the city urged people to stay off the roads or even stay home if possible.

The city is focusing snow clearing operations on Priority 1 routes. You can visit the city’s website for the latest.

Schools in both the Calgary Board of Education and the Calgary Catholic School Division are open, but the snowy conditions will make getting to those schools challenging. Parents are encouraged to use discretion before sending their kids out for the day.