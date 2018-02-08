Wintry blast causes school closures in Calgary area

An overnight blast of winter is causing school closures in Calgary and the surrounding area on Thursday morning.

Crews were still working to clean up city streets early Thursday, and snow is expected to continue to fall for most of the day.

A winter storm warning was issued for Calgary and area on Wednesday, with as much as 35 centimetres of snow expected to fall.

The following schools are closed for the day due to weather:

Renfrew Educational Services School is open, however buses are not running.

The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) said as of 6 a.m. Thursday its schools would be staying open.

“As always, parents/guardians make their own decisions about sending their children to school,” a statement on the website reads.

“Families and students are assured that all CBE schools will be open to provide a safe and secure environment for attending students.”

Parents of students attending CBE schools were encouraged to make sure they are prepared for the wintry weather with the following recommendations:

Children should be well prepared for the weather and not left unattended at bus stops for any period of time, under any circumstances

Families should ensure that they have backup care arrangements if transportation is delayed. Children should have a warm place to stay before and after school (i.e. with a neighbour or a nearby relative)

Roads may be congested and slippery, resulting in possible traffic and bus delays

