Weather
February 8, 2018 8:32 am
Updated: February 8, 2018 10:29 am

Wintry blast causes school closures in Calgary area

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: A heavy overnight snowfall made for a messy commute in Calgary on Thursday morning. Here's a look at some city streets from the Global News Cruiser Cam.

A A

An overnight blast of winter is causing school closures in Calgary and the surrounding area on Thursday morning.

Crews were still working to clean up city streets early Thursday, and snow is expected to continue to fall for most of the day.

A winter storm warning was issued for Calgary and area on Wednesday, with as much as 35 centimetres of snow expected to fall.

READ MORE: Winter storm warning: ‘significant snow’ expected across parts of Alberta Wednesday

The following schools are closed for the day due to weather:

Renfrew Educational Services School is open, however buses are not running.

The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) said as of 6 a.m. Thursday its schools would be staying open.

“As always, parents/guardians make their own decisions about sending their children to school,” a statement on the website reads.

“Families and students are assured that all CBE schools will be open to provide a safe and secure environment for attending students.”

READ MORE: CTrain’s BlueLine slowly getting back on track in Calgary

Parents of students attending CBE schools were encouraged to make sure they are prepared for the wintry weather with the following recommendations:

  • Children should be well prepared for the weather and not left unattended at bus stops for any period of time, under any circumstances
  • Families should ensure that they have backup care arrangements if transportation is delayed. Children should have a warm place to stay before and after school (i.e. with a neighbour or a nearby relative)
  • Roads may be congested and slippery, resulting in possible traffic and bus delays

WATCH: The snowy weather in Calgary is causing a slow commute and some schools to close for the day. Doug Vassen reports.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary School Closure
Calgary school closures
Calgary schools
Calgary snow storm
Calgary storm school closures
Calgary weather
Calgary weather school closure
Calgary winter weather
Winter storm warning Calgary

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News