Proposed Kelowna hotel too big; council rejection recommended

The project has its merits but the size is overwhelming.

So say City of Kelowna planners as they recommend council not approve the latest rendition of a hotel proposed for prominent downtown site across from two waterfront parks.

Westcorp Projects wants to build a 33 storey hotel and luxury condo tower with an attached six storey podium for indoor vehicle parking.

The hotel, with 174 rooms and 40 residences, would be the city’s tallest structure at 131 metres.

Council had previously supported Westcorp’s application for a 26 storey hotel but that development permit has expired.

The Official Community Plan calls for a height limit of 19 storeys in the area.

The new proposed building also has a 25 per cent bigger site footprint than the previous one.

“The proposal’s overall size, height and massing are overwhelming for the subject property and its unique downtown context,” states a staff report to council.

Planners also say the project’s “overpowering visual presence” lacks the sensitivity and integration the site needs.

“It has never been the City’s intention to achieve the region’s tallest tower on this property and public policy states that contextual fit with the surrounding public realm and neighbouring buildings are of utmost importance.”

Council will consider the report at its February 20th meeting.