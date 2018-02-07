Man in critical condition after alleged assault outside Downtown Eastside hotel

A 51-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition, after what police are describing as an assault outside a Downtown Eastside hotel and pub.

Vancouver police (VPD) say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, outside the Astoria Hotel on East Hastings Street.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene by a passerby, who found the victim unconscious and in “serious medical distress,” according to a VPD media release.

Police said they believe the man was in a physical altercation, and may have hit his head as a result.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene, but has not been charged.

Police are looking for witnesses or video of the incident, and are asking anyone with information to contact the VPD.