WinSport to host Olympic-sized party

WinSport is celebrating its 30th Anniversary — just in time for the Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games. The park, a legacy of the 1988 Olympic Winter Games, will be offering activities over the next two weeks that will acknowledge Calgary’s Olympic past and future.

In a news release, WinSport said Olympic fans can the join the fun this Friday at the Frank King Day Lodge and Cheer on Canada Place in the Markin MacPhail Centre. Screens will be available at those locations so fans can take in the Olympic action.

WinSport will also be hosting other events during the games, including a Calgary ’88 30th anniversary party and a “Family Day Throwback Weekend.”

WinSport said of the 225 athletes that were sent to Pyeongchang, 171 have used the facilities at either Canada Olympic Park or at the Bill Warren Training Centre in Canmore.

Here’s a complete list of what’s going on WinSport over the next two weeks:

Cheer on Canada House at the Frank King Day Lodge.

Cheer on Canada Place at the Markin MacPhail Centre

Calgary ’88 30th Anniversary Party: an ’80s themed party for those 18 years of age or older.

Family Day Throwback Weekend from Feb. 16-18: Park patrons can create their own ’80s themed flip book. A video dance party featuring 80s music will be on the back deck.

Spring season pass flash sale: special pricing for ski and snowboard users with the Celebrate ’88 spring ski pass. The first 188 guests that purchase it will get it for $88.88 and after this you can get it for just $119.88 (+GST). The sale runs from Feb. 20-23.

Acura Tube Park special: adult tickets are reduced from $27.99 to $16.88 on Thursdays and Fridays and $19.88 on weekends for a four-hour pass. Family pass prices are from $89.99 to $38.88 on Thursdays and Fridays and $48.88 on weekends. The park has also reduced senior, youth, pre-school, last-hour and one-hour add-on prices as part of the festivities. Families can also enjoy unlimited tubing from Feb. 8 until the end of the season for just $68.88.

