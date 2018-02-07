Leaked image of proposed Centre LRT shows low-floor route along Whyte Ave

An image detailing the preferred route for Edmonton’s Centre LRT Line shows a low-floor route travelling around the corner of 112 Street and Whyte Avenue.

A picture of the proposed LRT route was posted online and the city confirmed to Global News on Wednesday the image was accurate.

The preferred route will be shared with the public for feedback at three upcoming public engagement meetings on Feb. 15, 27 and 28.

“The city will continue to explore options and possible approaches to mitigate any issues raised by the public and stakeholders prior to city council approval of the route,” city spokesperson Bethany Padfield said.

The goal of the route is to provide “seamless connections” between downtown, the Alberta legislature, University of Alberta, Strathcona, Bonnie Doon, east Edmonton and the wider LRT network.

The plan calls for a new LRT bridge to connect downtown with the south side of the city.

Plans also show the Centre LRT Line travelling south on 112 Street, then east along Whyte Avenue (82 Avenue) until it connects with the Valley Line LRT southeast of Bonnie Doon.

A new LRT bridge in the middle of these two bridges? We have learned of the preferred routing of the Centre LRT. Getting reax today @GlobalEdmonton #yeg #yegtransit pic.twitter.com/1YMavWNF9U — vinesh pratap (@vineshpratap) February 7, 2018

— More to come…