Man killed in Ketch Harbour, N.S. crash, 2 passengers sent to hospital

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a man and sent a woman and child to hospital.

Police say the crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ketch Harbour Road in Ketch Harbour on Tuesday.

A vehicle left the road and hit a garage.

The 37-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His passengers, a 26-year-old woman and a seven-year-old child, were taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and that their thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy.