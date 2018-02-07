Peggo auto reload glitch charges Winnipeg man thousands of dollars

Scott Hazlitt has a car, but instead of looking for parking downtown, he takes the bus to and from work.

He signed up for the auto reload function for his Peggo card, which automatically charges his credit card $50 whenever his Peggo account is running low, sending a confirmation email each time.

MORE: Winnipeg Transit’s Peggo tap cards now available for everyone to use

“Friday morning I was sitting on the bus and decided to go check my email. It was sending me over a hundred emails, and I thought, ‘Oh well, must just be a glitch in the system,'” Hazlitt said. “The next day I went to check my bank statement and I saw that my Visa card had been charged numerous times.”

“As of Tuesday, it was $8,050 but I think it’s closer to $11,500. It went right until it could max out my credit card before it probably stopped.”

Hazlitt sent an email to 311 outlining what happened, and he got a call Monday from the city to work out a way to refund the over-payment. Despite the thousands of dollars he was charged, Hazlitt’s Peggo card was empty.

“I couldn’t use it. It said it had insufficient value. Luckily, some bus drivers were nice and let me on. One demanded to see the email and almost didn’t let me on the bus.”

Hazlitt told Global News that his some of his refund started coming through Wednesday morning, but he still has a sizable balance on his Visa.

“They didn’t seem to realize the inconvenience. I was lucky that I didn’t need my credit card for an emergency. If I hadn’t contacted them, I’m not sure how I would have heard about it,” Hazlitt said. “I think they should be apologizing to customers for sure to make sure it doesn’t happen again. There may be people out there where it really impacted their life.”

RELATED: University of Manitoba Students’ Union wants changes to U-Pass

According to the city’s website, the auto reload function has been temporarily disabled because of “an issue affecting a small number of customers.” Global News has reached out to the city to find out how many people were impacted.