University of Manitoba Students’ Union wants changes to U-Pass

The University of Manitoba Students’ Union (UMSU) is asking for multiple changes to the transit U-Pass that was brought into place over a year ago.

The students’ union wants students living in areas with “little to no” bus service to be able to opt-out, an expanded U-Pass over the summer and the $5 fee for the Peggo card scrapped.

Under the current agreement, only students who live outside of Winnipeg can opt-out of the U-Pass. The areas that were identified as having little to no service include St. Vital South Perimeter, Sage Creek, Bridgewater, St. Norbert and Amber Trails.

UMSU president Tanjit Nagra said when the students’ union initially signed the U-Pass agreement in 2016, Transit said students with existing Peggo cards could use them for the U-Pass but due to technical challenges they couldn’t.

The idea for the U-Pass was originally approved in 2014.

“Charging students another $5 for a service they are already paying for will inadvertently increase the price above UMSU members voted on, and create longer wait times when picking up the pass,” Nagra said.

The fees for the U-Pass are $265 for the school year, while monthly bus passes for post-secondary students are $80.10.

The University of Winnipeg Students’ Association also has negotiated a U-Pass and didn’t have a comment about extending their program.