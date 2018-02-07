Ontario’s pushback against Buy American a ‘last-ditch election ploy’: Tories

TORONTO – Ontario’s plan to introduce legislation allowing retaliation against states that adopt Buy American policies is coming under fire from the Opposition, who say it’s nothing but a political gambit from the governing Liberals as they fight to stay in power.

Vic Fedeli, the Progressive Conservatives’ interim leader, said the Liberals are responsible for the province losing its competitive advantage and their latest plan is just an attempt to deflect the blame ahead of a spring election.

“Initiating a trade war with the United States is a last-ditch election ploy by (Premier) Kathleen Wynne to deflect the blame for her disastrous economic policies,” Fedeli said in a statement.

“The premier using this as a political tool to cling to power is nothing short of reckless, especially during this critical time in the NAFTA negotiations.”

Fedeli said his party would review and consider the Liberal bill when it is put forward after the legislature resumes sitting later this month.

Wynne announced Tuesday night that her cabinet would table legislation that would reduce procurement opportunities for states that adopt Buy American provisions by allowing provincial officials to write regulations targeting individual states.

Wynne, who was in Washington, said the size of each punishment will be proportional to the size of the Buy American exclusion to avoid setting off escalating reprisals.

She said the move was inspired by a recent infrastructure bill from the state of New York, which passed in December and takes effect in April, just a month before the provincial election campaign begins.

“I don’t want a trade war,” she said Tuesday. “But we have to stand up for Ontario businesses, and Ontario workers, and do that in a proportional way … We are not going to roll over.”

New York legislators had initially proposed Buy American provisions in their budget that would restrict Ontario businesses’ ability to bid on public sector procurement projects, but dropped the measures under pressure from Canadian officials. Provisions slated to take effect this spring are part of a less stringent bill that was brought forward later.

More than $1 billion in goods are traded between Ontario and the U.S. each day, according to the province.