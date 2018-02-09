OurYYC On the Road: Global News Hour at 6 live from WinSport

Global Calgary is taking our show on the road to WinSport.

The eyes of the world will be on Pyeongchang for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games starting Feb. 9 and WinSport will also be watching.

Watch as Linda Olsen and the Global News team broadcast from the hill that took centre stage back in 1988. Three decades after Calgary hosted the ’88 Winter Olympics, we find out more about the Games’ legacy.

READ MORE: IOC likes Calgary ‘legacy’ as city explores 2026 Olympic bid

We’ll look back at how the dream began on Paskapoo Slopes and investigate how things have changed over the past 30 years.

Calgary is considering a bid to host the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games. We’ll take a look at what would need to be updated on the hill if the bid moves forward.

The Olympics in South Korea will feature more freestyle skiing and snowboarding events than ever before. They are sports that were not a part of the ’88 Games. We’ll find out how the ski hill at WinSport has adapted its terrain to accommodate the growing popularity of these sports.

WinSport is taking part in the excitement surrounding the Pyeongchang Games. We’ll tell you how you can cheer for our Canadian athletes and discover all of the events planned for people of all ages.

READ MORE: Calgary Olympic bid: IOC likes city’s legacy, including Saddledome, for 2026

The not-for-profit organization is also getting ready to host a couple of big parties in recognition of the 30th anniversary of Calgary ’88. We’ll get the details on how you can take part in the celebration.

Tune in Friday to Global News at 5 and the Global News Hour at 6.