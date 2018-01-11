OurYYC On the Road: Global News at world’s largest YMCA in Rocky Ridge

Global Calgary is taking our shows on the road to the brand new Shane Homes YMCA in Rocky Ridge.

The colossal 284,000-square-foot recreation centre is set to open in the northwest neighbourhood on Jan. 15, but we are getting a sneak peek inside.

Watch as Scott Fee and Linda Olsen and the Global News team broadcast live from the largest YMCA in the world. By comparison, the Eau Claire YMCA in downtown Calgary is 100,000 square feet.

It is also the charity’s most expensive facility with a price tag of $192 million.

The YMCA partnered with the City of Calgary to build and operate the recreation centre which employ 500 full and part-time workers.

#OurYYC On the Road: Tell us why Global News Hour should come to you

Users will find the usual staples like gymnasiums, a running track, exercise equipment and an indoor climbing wall. It will also include a wave pool, water slide and lazy river. But it is the eight-lane pool that sets the aquatics centre apart from others in Calgary.

In a city where ice time is hard to come by, a new NHL-sized rink is welcomed-news to hockey players and coaches. Families can also find a leisure rink right next door.

Global Calgary will also explore the other unique offerings available in the centre, like the theatre and art-making spaces.

We’ll visit some neighbouring landmarks like the Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society, a charity that treats injured and orphaned wildlife.

You’ll hear about the University of Calgary’s Spy Hill Campus and its Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. Find out how agriculture is helping to diversify and grow the Alberta economy and the impact it is having on the veterinary program’s popularity.

And we will also discover what is in store for Butterfield Acres Farm and Petting Zoo, a business popular with both children and their parents.

Tune in to Global News Morning, Global News at 5 and the Global News Hour at 6.