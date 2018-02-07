Registered sex offender Connor Neurauter to serve sentence on weekends

Connor Neurauter, a registered sex offender from Kamloops, B.C. who initially had his sentence delayed so he could attend classes at the University of Calgary, will start serving his time this weekend.

Neurauter, 21, pleaded guilty in January to sexual interference. He was sentenced to three months in jail and two years probation. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years and give a DNA sample to the national sample bank.

The sentence, which was due to start on Jan. 4 was delayed by a judge so that Neurauter could finish his university semester.

That decision sparked outrage among students on the university campus, as well as across the country.

A petition was started to have Naurauter expelled from the university. The university said on Jan. 11 that it had asked that Neurauter not return for the rest of the semester.

“We would like to clarify that Mr. Neurauter has not been on campus since Tuesday, Jan. 9, and we have advised him not to return to campus for the remainder of the term,” the U of C said in a statement at the time.

Weeks later, the school said it was talking about options with Neurauter for ways which he could continue his studies.

On Tuesday the B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed Neurauter is set to serve his sentence on consecutive weekends, beginning this weekend.

The prosecution service could not confirm why the sentence conditions had been changed.