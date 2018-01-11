Registered sex offender Connor Neurauter told not to return to University of Calgary

A registered sex offender attending classes at the University of Calgary has been told not to return to classes.

Connor Neurauter, a 21-year-old from Kamloops, B.C., pleaded guilty on Jan. 4 to sexual interference. He was sentenced to three months in jail and ordered to register as a sex offender and hand over a DNA sample.

A judge delayed the planned Jan. 4 start of his jail time until May 4 so that Neurauter could finish his semester of school.

That decision sparked outrage among fellow students and people across the country. More than 40,000 people signed a petition to have Neurauter expelled from the school.

The university said Tuesday it was reviewing the situation.

On Thursday, the university confirmed Neurauter had been asked not to return to the school for the remainder of the semester.

“We would like to clarify that Mr. Neurauter has not been on campus since Tuesday, Jan. 9, and we have advised him not to return to campus for the remainder of the term,” a statement on the university’s website reads.

“Management is continuing to assess the situation and is working with Mr. Neurauter to come to a resolution that respects all involved.

“The matter in British Columbia occurred before Mr. Neurauter was a student at the University of Calgary. This is important, because our policies do not apply to activity that occurred before the person was a member of our campus community. We have no grounds on which to expel him.

“This does not mean that the university condones sexual violence or harassment, nor does it mean that we prioritize the rights of a convicted individual over the safety of our university community.”