Calgary police looking for man wanted on warrants
A A
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has asked for help from the public to find a 42-year-old man wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.
According to police, Aaron Robert Varalta has a number of outstanding warrants related to 12 break-and-enter offences.
In a news release Tuesday, police said Varalta is known to target commercial locations and remove cash tills. They also believe he has caused extensive property damage.
Police describe Varalta as 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighing 154 pounds with a slim build. Police said he has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234 or Crimestoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.