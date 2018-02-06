Calgary police looking for man wanted on warrants

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has asked for help from the public to find a 42-year-old man wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.

According to police, Aaron Robert Varalta has a number of outstanding warrants related to 12 break-and-enter offences.

In a news release Tuesday, police said Varalta is known to target commercial locations and remove cash tills. They also believe he has caused extensive property damage.

Police describe Varalta as 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighing 154 pounds with a slim build. Police said he has brown hair and brown eyes.