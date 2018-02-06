Peterborough Petes refusing to give up on this season

With no wins since January 13th (a stretch of 9 games), the Peterborough Petes have fallen out of the playoffs and are now five points back of the 8th seed with only 17 games left in the season.

“We just keep giving up leads. Things haven’t been going our way. There are some games where we don’t show up either. It’s just that inconsistency,” said Logan DeNoble, Petes captain.

“It’s not going to happen at once, but we need to come together here and I think tough times can build some great teams,” added Dylan Wells, Petes goaltender.

Since the start of 2018, the Petes have only won twice.

The Petes have held the lead in 9 of their last 12 games, but only have the two wins to show for it.

“We’ve had leads in the second and third periods in three quarters of those games. The team is doing great stuff, but at the end of the day, they just need to believe,” said Andrew Verner, Petes interim head coach.

It’s been a tale of two very different seasons.

It started out well, but injuries and inconsistent play caught up to the team.

That lead to a coaching change in December, but the team hasn’t been able to hit its stride.

“It’s frustrating, but we’re still in it. We’re not out and it’s not the end of the season. We need to win games and protect the lead,” said Chris Paquette, Petes forward.

The Petes host the Owen Sound Attack on Thursday night.