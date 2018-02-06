Saint John Police to provide update on the deaths of man, woman discovered in hotel

The Saint John Police Force are set to provide an update on the deaths of two people who were discovered at an east-side hotel last year.

A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were identified by police as the victims of a suspicious death at the Best Western Plus Hotel and Suites on Majors Brook Drive on Feb. 28.

Two dogs were removed from the hotel room by police after the bodies were discovered.

At the time police said there were no concerns about public safety in connection with the deaths.

But, further information hasn’t been released since then, with police still investigating the matter.

Saint John police are set to hold a press conference on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

— With files form Sean Previl, Andrew Cromwell