Arkells among several Hamilton artists nominated for Junos

Arkells are up for three Junos this year.

This year’s Juno nominees have been announced and many Hamilton favourites have made the cut.

Arkells are up for three Junos — the Fan Choice Award and best single and video of the year for their song “Knocking At the Door.”

Burlington’s Walk Off the Earth are also up for the Fan Choice nod.

This year’s ceremony, hosted by Michael Buble, is being held in Vancouver on March 25.

Several other Hamilton-area artists are among the nominees. Whitehorse’s Panther in the Dollhouse and Terra Lightfoot’s record New Mistakes are up for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year.

Gord Downie’s Introduce Yerself is also among the nominees in that category.

Iskwe is nominated for Indigenous Music Album of the Year for The Fight Within. Blues artist Steve Strongman’s No Time Like Now is up for Blues Album of the Year

And Steve Cheeseman is up for Jazz Album of the Year (Solo) for The Tide Turns.

