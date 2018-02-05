Bus drivers protest low wages in front of Quebec National Assembly

School bus drivers parked dozens of yellow buses outside the National Assembly Monday morning, in protest of they argue is low and unequal pay.

Across Quebec, school bus drivers are fighting for a wage increase.

The protesters represent about 5,000 drivers, many of whom are currently making minimum wage.

“There are a lot of people here who are working at minimum wage and they have enormous responsibility,” Ann Gingras of Confédération des syndicats nationaux said. “They take care of our children every day.”

The average salary for a bus driver varies from school board to school board, Gingras said. It can start as low as $12 and go as high as almost $18 an hour .

On average, school bus drivers bring home $20,000 per year.

The government has not yet said whether they will look at increasing wages for school bus drivers. About 60 per cent of Quebec kids go to school on buses.