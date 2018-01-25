Montreal school bus drivers threatening to strike next week over low salaries

Montreal-area school bus drivers, who transport around 15,000 students daily, have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action after rejecting the latest offer from their employer — Autobus Transco.

The bus drivers are threatening to walk off the job next Tuesday and Wednesday — Jan. 30 and 31 — unless the employer improves its salary offer.

Currently, Transco, which is owned by American firm First Student Inc., is proposing a five-year deal with a wage freeze the first two years, followed by a wage increase at half the rate of inflation for the remainder of the contract.

The union is asking for a three-year contract with a two per cent salary increase each year.

On average, bus drivers bring home $20,000 per year.

Union spokesperson Carole Laplante accused the employer of negotiating in bad faith.

“Even though the salaries paid to us do not recognize our skills and all the responsibilities we assume every day, the U.S. bosses of First Student, who own Transco, have no intention of improving our terms and conditions, ” she said in a written statement.

If the strike goes ahead, four school boards on the island of Montreal will be affected, including the English Montreal School Board (EMSB), the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB), the Commission Scolaire de Montréal (CSDM), and Commission Scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys (CSMB).

School boards often use various carriers to provide transport for students, as such, so not all bus routes will be affected.

The LBPSB has sent out an email to parents whose children are on the affected routes. It is encouraging parents to arrange for alternative modes of transportation, such as carpooling and public transit for high school-aged kids.

The school board also said daycare services will be available for students on strike days and that there would be no consequences for students who arrive late.

The bus drivers have been without a contract since last June.