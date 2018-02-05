Spectators use cellphones to illuminate wrestling event after lights go out

It took a little human ingenuity to keep the show going at a wrestling event at Dixie High School in St. George, Utah, on Saturday night.

With the Class 4A divisional wrestling tournament underway, the lights started to flicker before going out completely.

Organizers conferred with each other to try to figure out a solution as spectators anxiously waited.

And just as the lights of cellphone cameras began to turn on, a light bulb turned on for organizers who began asking people to move closer to the mat.

“It was very intimate, completely surrounded by kids and fans and people that were in our building,” Dixie wrestling coach Jarad Carson told KSL.com.

Hurricane High School’s Shane Farnsworth ended up winning the 220-pound final over Payson High School’s Chase Munzi under the glow of cellphone lights and a few portable, battery-powered lights.

“Talking with my uncle as I was getting ready, he was like, ‘Can you even imagine what would have happened in 1995 if the lights go out?’” Farnsworth said.