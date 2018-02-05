New Brunswick man arrested after RCMP execute search warrant
New Brunswick RCMP have arrested a man after executing a search warrant at a home in Caraquet, N.B.
According to police, officers and members of the RCMP police dog services carried out a search warrant on Feb. 2 on Saint-Simon Road.
READ MORE: RCMP searching for suspect following armed robbery in Port Elgin, N.B.
As a result of the raid, a quantity of what is believed to be cocaine, cash, drug paraphernalia and two unsecured firearms were seized.
A 46-year-old man was arrested and later released on conditions. He’s scheduled to appear in court on a later date.
WATCH: Charges laid after biggest cash bust in Strathcona County RCMP drug unit history
RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.