New Brunswick man arrested after RCMP execute search warrant

New Brunswick RCMP have arrested a man after executing a search warrant at a home in Caraquet, N.B.

According to police, officers and members of the RCMP police dog services carried out a search warrant on Feb. 2 on Saint-Simon Road.

As a result of the raid, a quantity of what is believed to be cocaine, cash, drug paraphernalia and two unsecured firearms were seized.

A 46-year-old man was arrested and later released on conditions. He’s scheduled to appear in court on a later date.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.