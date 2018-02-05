Crime
February 5, 2018 2:42 pm

New Brunswick man arrested after RCMP execute search warrant

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

RCMP have arrested a 46-year-old man after executing a warrant at a home in Caraquet, N.B.

Nova Scotia RCMP
A A

New Brunswick RCMP have arrested a man after executing a search warrant at a home in Caraquet, N.B.

According to police, officers and members of the RCMP police dog services carried out a search warrant on Feb. 2 on Saint-Simon Road.

READ MORE: RCMP searching for suspect following armed robbery in Port Elgin, N.B.

As a result of the raid, a quantity of what is believed to be cocaine, cash, drug paraphernalia and two unsecured firearms were seized.

A 46-year-old man was arrested and later released on conditions. He’s scheduled to appear in court on a later date.

WATCH: Charges laid after biggest cash bust in Strathcona County RCMP drug unit history

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest
Caraquet
Crime
Drug
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Crime
Search Warrant

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News