January 19, 2018 4:03 pm

RCMP searching for suspect following armed robbery in Port Elgin, N.B.

By Reporter  Global News
File/ Global News
New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection with an armed robbery.

On Jan. 18, around 8:45 p.m., police say a man armed with a hunting knife entered Cole’s Meats & Groceries on East Main Street and demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk.
The man fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes. There were no injuries during the robbery. Police officers and a K-9 unit attended the scene but were unable to locate the man.

The suspect is described as 5’9″ with a medium build. He was wearing a yellow motorcycle helmet, orange and yellow sunglasses and white khaki style pants at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sackville detachment of the Southeast District RCMP at 506-364-5023. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

