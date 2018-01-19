RCMP searching for suspect following armed robbery in Port Elgin, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection with an armed robbery.
The suspect is described as 5’9″ with a medium build. He was wearing a yellow motorcycle helmet, orange and yellow sunglasses and white khaki style pants at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sackville detachment of the Southeast District RCMP at 506-364-5023. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.
