Tina Fontaine reported missing multiple times in weeks leading up to her death: court

Tina Fontaine was reported missing twice in one week from a youth shelter, weeks before she was killed.

Monday was day six of the trial of Raymond Cormier, the man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Fontaine.

Cormier, 55, has pleaded not guilty.

Court heard Fontaine moved into Ndinawe youth shelter on July 23, 2014.

The 16-bed facility houses youth between the ages of 11 to 17.

Carole Traverse, a former employee, said Fontaine stayed there for roughly two weeks but was reported missing twice in that time. The first was on July 27 when Traverse filed a missing persons report with the Winnipeg Police Service.

“She did not return by curfew,” Traverse said.

Traverse called the list of contacts she had for the 15-year-old but wasn’t able to track her down. She also said Fontaine did not have a cell phone.

The teen eventually arrived back at the shelter the next afternoon and the report was cancelled. But days later, on July 30, another worker filed a second missing persons report after Fontaine, again, missed curfew.

This time, Fontaine never came back.

Her bed at the shelter was eventually given up on Aug. 1 and her belongings were gathered up.

Traverse said Fontaine was a quiet girl and appeared much younger than 15.

“11, 12. She looked very young for her age,” Traverse said when questioned by Crown attorneys.

Last week, court heard a 911 call from a payphone on Aug. 6, alleged to have been made by Fontaine.

Her body was found near the shores of the Red River north of Winnipeg’s Alexander Docks on Aug. 17, 2014, wrapped in a duvet cover that was weighed down by 11.5 kilograms of rocks.

Last week the Crown said there is no DNA or forensic evidence linking Cormier to Fontaine’s death.

The case is being heard by Court of Queen’s Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal and a jury of eight women and four men.