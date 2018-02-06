Travel Tuesday: How to get that much-needed sleep on a plane

It’s travel Tuesday, where we check in with travel expert Claire Newell from Travel Best Bets for tips to make your next vacation a breeze.

Well, whether it’s a long-haul flight or a red-eye, sleeping on a flight can be a great way to combat boredom and fight jet lag. But, sleeping in an unfamiliar environment can be a challenge for many people. A little preparation ahead of time you can set yourself up for a refreshing in-flight snooze.

First things first, wear comfortable clothing. I recommend loose-fitting pants and light layers you can easily remove or add if needed. Pants with a relaxed fit, a comfortable shirt and a zip-up sweatshirt or cardigan make the perfect travel combo.

And don’t forget to wear socks and slip-on shoes so once you’re in your seat you can slip off your shoes and be more comfortable.

Also, try to eat something just before you board. For me, sleeping when I’m hungry is nearly impossible, so a small meal or snack that won’t make you feel bloated can really help set you up for a nice sleep.

Next, pack an inflatable pillow in your carry-on. Choose the type that you can blow up with just a few breaths and has a soft cover.

Bring a light blanket, pashmina or a sweatshirt you can drape over your body. Be sure to buckle your seatbelt on top of your blanket so the flight attendant won’t have to wake you up to check that it’s fastened.

I also like to wear an eye mask and put in earplugs to make things dark and quiet. This will help you sleep through your flight.