OPP seize $15K in illegal drugs in Mount Forest, Ont.

Wellington County OPP said officers seized $15,000 in drugs while carrying out a search warrant on Friday in Mount Forest, Ont.

Police said officers with their Street Crime Unit and the Emergency Response Team found marijuana, cocaine, cannabis resin and LSD in the house on Princess Anne Street.

Officers also seized Canadian currency and imitation weapons.

READ MORE: Charges laid in several Guelph laundry room break-ins

Police arrested four men, who are all from Mount Forest: 21-year-old Adam Fletcher, 18-year-old Ryan Wells, 20-year-old Eric Wells and another 18-year-old man.

All four are facing several drug charges and were held in custody for a bail hearing.

Mount Forest is 65 kilometres north of Guelph.