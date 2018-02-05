“It broke my heart to see her so upset”: Jill Officer on bittersweet win against her niece

View link »

Colleen Jones. Jennifer Jones. Jill Officer.

That’s the list.

Only three women have ever captured six Canadian curling crowns, the latter two accomplishing the feat Sunday night in Penticton.

“15 years ago, the thought of winning one Scotties was something that we dreamed of,” Officer told 680 CJOB’s Mackling and Megarry. “It’s just mind-boggling to think that we’ve won six, that we’re in such select company with Colleen. It’s very special.”

This year’s final was a unique one, pitting Jones’ Manitoba rink against the new Wild Card team, represented by East St. Paul’s Kerri Einarson.

For Officer, the matchup was a family affair. Einarson’s lead, Kristin MacCuish, is Officer’s niece.

“We’ve played each other a number of times but I’ll tell you, it only gets harder in those big games. We played them a few years ago in the provincial final and at that time that was the hardest game I’d ever had to play. Now I can 100 per cent say that yesterday was the hardest,” Officer said.

“It really broke my heart to see her so upset but I also know she was very happy for me and for us. She believes her time will come. I’m really incredible proud of her and the person that she is.”

Another reason this title is unique is that the team’s regular third, Kaitlyn Lawes, was absent. She is in South Korea to play in Mixed Doubles at the Olympics. Two-time provincial junior champ Shannon Birchard, 23, slid right into the lineup and didn’t miss a beat.

“We had a lot of faith in Shannon. She really stepped up. She was a total star this week,” Officer gushed. “It was an easy transition to bring her onto the team. It was going to be a good day for Manitoba either way, and I think Manitoba has a bright future.”

Officer confirmed that Lawes will return to the lineup at the World Championship in North Bay in March, with Birchard attending as the team’s fifth player.

As for whether this could be the final year for the legendary squad, as Jones seemed to allude to after Sunday’s win, Officer was more coy.

“I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.”