Jennifer Jones wins Scotties Tournament of Hearts for 6th time

Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones has won the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the sixth time in her career.

Jones beat Wild Card Kerri Einarson 8-6 on Sunday in the title draw at the Canadian women’s curling championship.

READ MORE: Final day for the Scotties

Jones, the Olympic champion from the Sochi 2014 Games, won her first national title in 2005.

Einarson defeated Nova Scotia’s Mary-Anne Arsenault 12-9 in Sunday morning’s semifinal to book her spot in the late afternoon title match against Jones.

WATCH: HIGHLIGHTS: MB Scotties Jennifer Jones vs Kristy Watling (Jan. 12, 2018)

Jones earned her spot in the final by beating Einarson Saturday night in the 1-2 Page playoff.

Einarson made it into the Scotties by beating Chelsea Carey’s Calgary rink in the play-in game on Day 1 of the tournament.