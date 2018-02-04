Melville RCMP trying to locate missing 51-year-old man

Melville RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from Moose Jaw, Sask.

Darryl Blaine Langan, 51, was reported missing to Moose Jaw police on Jan. 29.

RCMP said he may have been dropped off on Highway 10, approximately 16 to 18 kilometres northeast of Melville, at around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Langan is described as around five-foot nine, about 150 pounds, and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their nearest police service, Melville RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.