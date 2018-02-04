All Manitoba final set at Scotties Tournament Of Hearts

It’ll be an all Manitoba final at the Scotties Tournament Of Hearts in Penticton, BC.

Gimli’s Kerri Einarson joined Jennifer Jones in the championship game after the Wild Card’s defeated Nova Scotia 12-9 in Sunday’s semifinal.

Einarson scored two points in the first end, three in the third and four in the fifth end. Nova Scotia’s Mary-Anne Arsenault had a pair of three-enders in the loss.

It’ll be the third meeting between the two Manitoba squads this week. Team Manitoba beat Einarson in the 1-vs-2 Page Playoff game on Saturday night to qualify for the final. But the Wild Card’s knocked off Jones’ Manitoba squad earlier in the week in the round portion of the tournament.

A five-time Scotties champ Jones is making her ninth career appearance in the Scotties championship game, last winning in 2015. They also have three second place finishes.

The final is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. central time at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

