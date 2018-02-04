Relative says woman found dead in Saskatoon may have been locked out

A relative of a woman found dead on a fire escape in Saskatoon says it’s possible she froze to death after being locked out.

The relative, who didn’t want to give her name out of concern that other family members would be upset, confirmed Rita May Arnault was the person police say was discovered by a passerby early Thursday.

Police said in a news release that their investigation and an autopsy have found nothing suspicious, but investigators are still asking anyone with information or surveillance video from the area to contact them.

The relative said Arnault lived in North Battleford and was staying with a friend in Saskatoon, where she visited frequently to help care for her mother.

She said Arnault did drink when she came to Saskatoon, and it’s possible she was intoxicated when she got onto the fire escape.

The temperature dropped as low as -30 C the night before her body was discovered.

“She probably was drinking and she probably got locked out and just sat there and felt warm and passed out,” the relative said.

“Nobody went and found her.”

The relative said Arnault recently survived breast cancer.

She also said Arnault just learned she would be a grandmother.