Winnipeg hopes to skate to a new world record

Hundreds of bundled-up Winnipeggers will hit the Red River Mutual Trail Sunday in hopes of writing the city’s name in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Chain for Change will see residents try to break the record for the longest chain of ice skaters; a record that currently sits at 370 people.

The attempt will happen at 1 p.m. at the Forks, in honor of Feb. 4 being World Cancer Day. Everyone is welcome to participate.

Director Karly Tardiff said she’s feeling optimistic.

“We’ve got a couple hundred skaters already registered,” Tardiff said. “We’re going to start on the Red and then we’ll sound an alarm and people will get moving.

“It’s conga line style. You have to be holding the waist with two hands of the person in front of you.”

Skaters will create a line and have to skate 400 meters down the river.

The event is not only just a chance to write history, however. All the money raised by participants, who are collecting donations, will go to a CancerCare Manitoba to help those in need in the province. Chain for Change has a fundraising goal of $20,000.

“The CancerCare Manitoba Foundation is great because all the money stays local,” Tardiff said. “This goes to families and patients in need in Manitoba.”

Winnipeg currently boasts the Guinness World Record for the longest naturally frozen skating trail.