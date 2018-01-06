Red River Mutual Trail extends and hopes to keep growing

Another leg of the Red River Mutual Trail was added in over the weekend.

The skating trail on the river opened to the Norwood Bridge, making it 2.5 km long now.

Staff at The Forks said they’re hoping this is just the beginning of a major extension.

“These cold temperatures have made it a great year for the Red River Mutual Trail,” Paul Jordan, Chief Executive Officer at The Forks, said.

Staff said the hopes are that mother nature keeps temperatures cool enough to hopefully extend the trail up to 6 km.

Crokicurl is also back for its second year in Winnipeg.

The game combining curling and tabletop game crokinole is back as a part of the Arctic Glacier Winter Park at The Forks.

It’s first-come-first-serve and free.

However, if you plan to hit the river trail and don’t have your own skates, Iceland Skate Rentals at The Forks Market will have a pair for you to rent.