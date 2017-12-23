Red River Mutual Trail open today at The Forks

Skaters get their first taste of the Red River Mutual Trail for the winter season today.

The skating trail is opened for the first time since 2013 before the holidays.

Over the next six weeks, the frozen river will be hosting events such as the Iron Man Curling Bonspiel and Festival Du Voyageur.

Skating will be available everyday throughout the winter season from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. including Christmas day.