Red River Mutual Trail
December 23, 2017 12:38 pm

Red River Mutual Trail open today at The Forks

By Writer / Producer  Global News

The skating trail is opened for the first time since 2013 before the holidays.

Mike Arsenault/Global News
A A

Skaters get their first taste of the Red River Mutual Trail for the winter season today.

The skating trail is opened for the first time since 2013 before the holidays.

Over the next six weeks, the frozen river will be hosting events such as the Iron Man Curling Bonspiel and Festival Du Voyageur.

Skating will be available everyday throughout the winter season from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. including Christmas day.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Manitoba
Red River Mutual Trail
The Forks
winnipeg
Winter

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News