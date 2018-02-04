Fredericton Frostival wraps up, organizers happy with attendance

As the Frostival festival draws to a close in Fredericton, organizers say it was another successful year.

Fredericton Tourism assistant manager Stacey Russell said attendance was great at events across the board, despite the festival being shortened this year.

“We brought it down from four weekends, down to three [and] we still saw close to 150 events take place during the three weekends. With the exception of a little bit of cold weather this weekend, we’ve had amazing weather for the three weekends,” said Russell.

She said Dine Around Freddy was a huge success, with many restaurants across town offering a special three-course dining experience at an affordable rate.

“We had quite a few sellouts again this year which is fantastic. Dine Around Freddy got an overwhelming response to the point we have a handful of them that are actually extending it into next week,” Russell said.

She said it helped boost business in many restaurants during what normally would be a quiet time of year.

“We had new restaurants on-board this year that really enjoyed the program quite a bit, and we’re looking at what things we can do next year to increase on it,” Russell said.

There were several new events this year, including a painting event for children that was held Sunday. Russell said there were also fireworks over the weekend and woodworking workshops at local breweries.

Quaspamsis artist Fabiola Martinez led the painting event, teaching participants how to create a penguin.

It’s the last day of #FROSTival, but there are still several family activities under way today – including a painting class. Children are busy learning how to paint penguins @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/XyGCBEUgni — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) February 4, 2018

Martinez said she was pleased with how beautiful everyone’s paintings looked.

“I’m very proud. I always feel very good about my students’ accomplishments and [their] learning, taking them home and to [be] inspired to create more,” Martinez said, adding she will definitely host another event during next year’s Frostival.

“Frostival isn’t just put on by one group,” Russell added. “It’s an entire community that has quite a bit of passion for it and wants to look at ways we can continue to increase exposure and elevate the event each year.”