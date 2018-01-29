Yoga enthusiasts try ‘Snoga’ at Fredericton’s Frostival festival

Fredericton’s annual ‘Frostival’ festival celebrates getting out and enjoying the outdoors in the middle of winter.

Typically, events include classic winter sports, like skating, skiing and sledding, however it’s not always that way.

‘Snoga’ is a yoga class held in front of City Hall in the snow.

“We do outdoor classes every once in awhile, it’s normally in warmer weather,” explained Jenny Rolls, a yoga instructor at Yoga on York. “But it’s really cool to just get out and experience the elements and embrace where we are right now.”

“You can complain about winter all you want but it’s here so why not embrace it?”

Snoga has been held for the last few years as part of the three-week long festivities.

Originally it took place on a city street but organizers switched locations to increase visibility and lessen the impact on through traffic.

“We thought in front of city hall is a great spot, very visible and there’s space,” explained Debbie Perry, Fredericton Tourism’s project administration officer. “In fact, one year we had so many people, they were set up within the perimeters of the fountain.”

The class is open to people of all ages and skill levels and is free of charge, although donations are accepted which go to a very worthy cause.

“We’re accepting donations for the Chalmers Regional Hospital Neo-Natal and Intensive Care unit and so people can give as much as they’d like to after the event,” Perry said.

Above seasonal temperatures made for pleasant conditions this year.

Last time, much colder weather provided a bit of a challenge for those stretching out however most didn’t seem to mind.

“We got a great response last year people were very open with their feedback and they loved it,” explained Rolls. “As long you’re moving and as long as you’re doing the yoga, no matter if you’re in the cold or the studio, it all translates into something fabulous.”

