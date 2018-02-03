Canada
Cenotaph Park hosts annual Polar Fest ice sculpting contest

Ten sculptors worked with large blocks of ice to create frozen artworks to reflect this year's circus theme.

Cenotaph Park played host to the 14th annual Lakefield Polar Fest ice sculpting competition on Saturday.

Ten sculptors were given three blocks of ice — equivalent to 1,200 pounds of ice — to create a sculpture to fit this year’s circus theme.

The sculptors began carving their frozen artworks around 8 a.m. on Saturday, continuing through the day until 5 p.m.

Guests attending Polar Fest can vote on their favourite ice sculpture, with the winner receiving a “people’s choice” award.

The Lil’ Chippers competition gave kids a chance to create their own ice displays for fun.

The ice sculptures will be on display for the next few weeks at Cenotaph Park — or at least as long as the weather allows.
