February 3, 2018 4:50 pm

Haliburton OPP issue safety warning after two vehicles break through ice

"No ice is safe ice," Haliburton OPP are reminding those travelling along area lakes this winter.

Police in Haliburton are warning the public after two separate vehicles carrying eight passengers in total went through the ice Friday evening.

The first incident took place at around 4:45 p.m. on Twelve Mile Lake, in Minden Hills.

Four men were travelling together on a snowmobile and ATV when they broke through thin ice. Three of the four men were able to pull themselves from the water and a bystander helped remove the fourth with a rope.

The second incident happened at around 9:20 p.m. on Boshkung Lake. The male driver and three male passengers entered the water, but were quickly able to get out.

In that case, a 35-year-old man had his licence suspended for driving under the influence of alcohol.
