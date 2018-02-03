Haliburton OPP issue safety warning after two vehicles break through ice

Police in Haliburton are warning the public after two separate vehicles carrying eight passengers in total went through the ice Friday evening.

The first incident took place at around 4:45 p.m. on Twelve Mile Lake, in Minden Hills.

Four men were travelling together on a snowmobile and ATV when they broke through thin ice. Three of the four men were able to pull themselves from the water and a bystander helped remove the fourth with a rope.

READ MORE: Extreme cold doesn’t mean all lakes are ready for snowmobiles, OPP warns

The second incident happened at around 9:20 p.m. on Boshkung Lake. The male driver and three male passengers entered the water, but were quickly able to get out.

In that case, a 35-year-old man had his licence suspended for driving under the influence of alcohol.