Snowmobile accident kills man, east of Cobourg

One person is dead following a snowmobile crash in Alnwick/Haldimand Township, east of Cobourg, on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to an unmaintained road north of Wilson Drive in the Township around 5 a.m.

One adult male was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, where he was pronounced dead.

OPP were also investigating damage to another snowmobile along the same unmaintained road approximately one kilometre away.

It’s unknown if the two incidents are related. Members of the OPP technical traffic collision investigators were on-scene investigating both incidents.