Fire at Ancaster home causes $1.5 million in damages

Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Ancaster on Friday night that resulted in more than a million dollars in damages.

Emergency crews responded to a report of smoke conditions at 85 Chancery Dr. off Golf Links Road shortly after 8 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters searched the home and found a well-developed fire in the basement.

Firefighters tried to battle the blaze from inside the house but withdrew from the building when it became clear that the first floor was unstable.

At that point, emergency crews focused on confining the fire to keep it from spreading to neighbouring houses.

Lots of smoke visible as @HamiltonFireDep crews continue working to put out a house fire on Chancery Drive in Ancaster (southwest of Highway 403 and the Linc). The last report from officials said there were no reports of injuries. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/rajTQm5EPN — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) February 3, 2018

The blaze was extinguished and no one was injured.

Damages are estimated at $1.5 million and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in due to the extent of the damage.