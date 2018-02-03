Fire
Fire at Ancaster home causes $1.5 million in damages

Hamilton firefighters arrived at the house on Chancery Drive in Ancaster and found a well-involved fire in the basement.

Nick Westoll / Global News
Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Ancaster on Friday night that resulted in more than a million dollars in damages.

Emergency crews responded to a report of smoke conditions at 85 Chancery Dr. off Golf Links Road shortly after 8 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters searched the home and found a well-developed fire in the basement.

Firefighters tried to battle the blaze from inside the house but withdrew from the building when it became clear that the first floor was unstable.

At that point, emergency crews focused on confining the fire to keep it from spreading to neighbouring houses.

The blaze was extinguished and no one was injured.

Damages are estimated at $1.5 million and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in due to the extent of the damage.

