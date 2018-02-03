Kelowna Rockets defeated by Everett Silvertips

Despite out-shooting the Everett Silvertips 31-27, the Kelowna Rockets couldn’t squeeze in one more goal Friday night for the win.

The Rockets lost 3-2 to the Silvertips on home ice.

Everett was first on the board at 19:49 in the first period. Patrick Bajkov scored the goal on a power play.

Silvertips Connor Dewar and Bryce Kindopp also scored on Everett power plays.

Kyle Topping broke the shutout and scored for Kelowna in the third period.

Carsen Twarynski scored his 33 goal of the season with 1:26 remaining in the game to make it 3-2.

Kelowna drops behind Everett in the Western conference following the loss.

The Rockets record is now 32-15-3-1.

Everett hosts Kelowna Saturday.