Tiger-Cats add defensive back Demond Washington

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed international defensive back Demond Washington.

He started seven games for the Tiger-Cats in 2017, posting 32 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack, one forced fumble and two pass knock downs.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Hey Johnny Manziel, it’s your move

He originally signed with the Tiger-Cats as a free agent on Feb. 11, 2016, but missed the entire season due to a knee injury suffered in training camp.

In 74 career CFL games with Winnipeg and Hamilton, Washington has accumulated 268 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, six quarterback sacks, six interceptions, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The Auburn University product has also returned 79 punts for 795 yards (10.1 average) with three touchdowns, and 88 kickoffs for 1,765 yards (20.1 average) with one touchdown.