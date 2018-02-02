Weather
February 2, 2018 10:46 am

It’s going to get cold: Nova Scotia, New Brunswick under flash freeze warning

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A pedestrian walks down Brunswick Street near Citadel Hill in Halifax as a major winter storm blasts the Maritimes on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
It’s about to get very cold, very quickly in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Environment Canada has issued a flash freeze warning for most areas of the two provinces as a low pressure system sweeps across southern New Brunswick and the entirety of Nova Scotia.

Southern New Brunswick is under a flash freeze warning on Feb. 2, 2018

Environment Canada

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are forecast to drop rapidly and then stay below zero throughout Friday night and persisting into Saturday.

Standing water, slush and any falling precipitation will freeze, according to the alert.

All of Nova Scotia is under a flash freeze warning on Feb. 2, 2018

Environment Canada

Environment Canada says that driving in both provinces will likely become hazardous as a combination of rainfall, snowmelt and an additional five centimeters of snow will likely cause roads to become slippery and hazardous.

