SIU investigating after crash in King City

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating following a crash in King City.

Police said the collision happened just after 10 p.m. at King Road and Dufferin Street.

York Regional Police said a woman in her 40s was transported to hospital in serious condition.

She was also taken into custody, police said. Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor.

The Special Investigations Unit has been brought in for the investigation.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.