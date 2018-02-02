55-year-old pedestrian hit and killed in Vancouver crosswalk

A 55-year-old Vancouver man is dead after being hit while walking in a marked crosswalk Thursday night.

Police say the pedestrian was hit by a pick-up truck just before 6 p.m. on Inverness St. at King Edward Ave.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but didn’t survive.

The driver stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with police.

Officers say low light and rainy conditions are believed to be factors in the crash, also noting that speed and alcohol did not play a role.

This is Vancouver’s first traffic fatality of 2018.