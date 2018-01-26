Pedestrian taken to hospital in critical condition after being struck by semi truck
A man has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a semi truck Thursday night.
Police say they responded to Notre Dame Avenue and Edmonton Street just after 8 p.m.
The scene has since been cleared.
We’ll continue to update you as more information becomes available.
