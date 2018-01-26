Pedestrian Struck
January 26, 2018 6:20 am
Updated: January 26, 2018 6:25 am

Pedestrian taken to hospital in critical condition after being struck by semi truck

By Writer / Producer  Global News

A man has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a semi truck Thursday night.

Police say they responded to Notre Dame Avenue and Edmonton Street just after 8 p.m.

The scene has since been cleared.

We’ll continue to update you as more information becomes available.

