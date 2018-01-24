81-year-old senior dead after pedestrian collision in Richmond

Richmond RCMP says an 81-year-old woman has died after a collision with an SUV in Richmond, at No. 1 Rd. and Tucker Ave at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Cpl. Dennis Hwang says the 78-year-old driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, and the incident is being investigated.

“The only factors that we are eliminating right now are speed and alcohol,” he said.

Police are reminding drivers to be especially cautious and alert, and that both pedestrians and cyclists should wear reflective gear and use a flashing safety light.